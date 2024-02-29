Home

Check Gold Price Today In India: Latest Rate In Mumbai, Kolkata, Thane, Pune On February 29

The base price for 10 grams of Gold was at around Rs 62,000. An average price for 10 grams gold of 24-carat was approximately Rs 62,830 & for 22-carat gold it is Rs 57,590.

Gold Rate Today In India: On February 29, 2024, gold prices in India saw some fluctuation. The base price for 10 grams of Gold was at around Rs 62,000. An average price for 10 grams gold of 24-carat was approximately Rs 62,830 & for 22-carat gold it is Rs 57,590.

The rate for the silver market has seen an upward trend, reaching Rs 73,900 per kilogram.

Gold Price Today In India On February 29

Gold Price Today In Delhi

On February 29, 2024, in Delhi, gold price in Delhi was Rs 57,740 to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 62,990 for 24-carat gold.

Gold Price Today In Thane

The Gold price in Thane today is ₹ 5,759 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,283 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

On 29th February in Mumbai, the gold price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,590, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold will cost at Rs 62,830.

Gold Price Today In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold price is Rs 57,640, and 24-carat gold, cost for 10 grams of gold is Rs 62,880.

Gold Price Today In Pune

The price of gold in Pune today is ₹ 5,759 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6,283 per gram for 24 karat gold

