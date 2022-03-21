Petrol And Diesel Price: After a Rs 25 per litre diesel price hike for bulk buyers, the retail prices have remained unchanged on March 21, 2022. According to data released by state-owned oil retailers, the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore will remain unchanged today.Also Read - IPL 2022: Andre Russell on How he Plans to Repay Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Trust in Him

The rising global crude oil prices due to the Russia Ukraine war has kept diesel price and petrol price under high pressure. India, for the unversed, is heavily dependent on oil imports. Around 80 per cent of the oil requirement of the country is met via imports. On Monday too, oil prices surged by $2 per barrel.

Due to the war, experts had earlier suggested that petrol and diesel prices in India may be hiked by Rs 15-22 in the near future. A large part of the government's revenue comes from taxes on fuel. The only way to bring down the oil prices is to cut the excise duty by the government. However, this would mean a big loss in revenue for the exchequer.

In November 2021, the government had considerably cut the tax on petrol and diesel. The prices for retail buyers have remained unchanged since. After the cut by the centre, several states had also announced similar rate cuts.

Petrol, Diesel Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida On March 21