Check Petrol, Diesel Prices In India Today: Check Rates In Your City On February 29

In the country, prices of petrol and diesel have fallen only in Kerala and Haryana, while prices have increased in Uttar Pradesh. Know Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Here’s a detailed look at the revised rates as of February 29.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On February 29, 2024: In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. In the country, prices of petrol and diesel have fallen only in Kerala and Haryana, while prices have increased in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, there is no change in fuel prices in other states.

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs 96.64 and diesel price is Rs 89.82 per litre. In Ghaziabad the price of petrol is Rs 96.58 per liter and diesel is Rs 89.75 per liter. In Lucknow, petrol has become Rs 96.47 and diesel has become Rs 89.66 per litre. In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel has become Rs 94.04 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata:

– Delhi: ₹108.48 per liter

– Mumbai: ₹114.20 per liter

– Chennai: ₹112.33 per liter

– Kolkata: ₹108.77 per liter

Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

– Delhi: ₹98.22 per liter

– Mumbai: ₹105.50 per liter

– Chennai: ₹102.62 per liter

– Kolkata: ₹101.23 per liter

(Source News18)

