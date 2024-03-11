Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (11th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

The prices of petrol and diesel have also decreased in Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha today.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

Today the rates of petrol and diesel are stable at the national level. However, petrol and diesel have become cheaper in many states but their prices have increased in some states.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased in Assam, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 11, 2024

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.76 and diesel price is 89.93

n Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.42 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.62

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.74 and diesel price today is Rs 94.51 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 6, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

