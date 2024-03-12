Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (12th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

Today the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Puducherry, UP and West Bengal.

The prices of petrol and diesel are stable in many states of the country. At the same time, prices of petrol and diesel have increased in many states. Whereas petrol and diesel have also become cheaper in some states.

Whereas petrol and diesel have become cheaper in Gujarat, Karnataka, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 12, 2024

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.76 and diesel price is 89.93

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.42 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.76

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.59 and diesel price today is Rs 94.36 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

The price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.86 and diesel price is 94.46

