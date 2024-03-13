Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (13th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

Today petrol and diesel have become expensive in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Petrol Diesel Prices

Today the rates of petrol and diesel are stable at the national level. However, at the state level, petrol and diesel have become expensive in many states. But petrol and diesel have also become cheaper in some states.

In Assam, petrol has declined by 29 paise to Rs 98.33 and diesel has declined by 28 paise to Rs 90.63 per litre.

In Bihar, petrol has decreased by 19 paise to Rs 109.18 and diesel has decreased by 18 paise to Rs 95.83 per liter.

In Chhattisgarh, petrol has decreased by 5 paise to Rs 103.58 and diesel has decreased by 4 paise to Rs 96.55 per liter.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 13, 2024

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.76 and diesel price is 89.93

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.57 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.76

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price today is Rs 94.04 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

The price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

