Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (14th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.57 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.76

Petrol Disel Prices

As of March 14, 2024, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in all the metros. However, there is slight variation in oil prices in different cities of different states.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 14, 2024

Gurugram: Petrol is Rs 96.89 per liter and diesel is Rs 90.05 per liter.

Bengaluru: Petrol is Rs 101.94 per liter and diesel is Rs 87.89 per liter.

Chandigarh: Petrol is Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel is Rs 84.26 per liter.

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.79 and diesel price is 89.96

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price today is Rs 94.04 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

The price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

