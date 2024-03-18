Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (18th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 94.83 and diesel price is 87.96

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

Oil companies have reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 from March 15. At the same time, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by Rs 15 in Lakshadweep.

In Gurugram, petrol price today is Rs 95.19 and diesel price today is Rs 88.05 per liter

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 105.18 and diesel price today is Rs 92.04 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

The price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 87.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 104.21.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.15 per liter

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 103.94 & diesel price is 90.76

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 100.75 and diesel price is 92.34

