Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (1st March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices increased in some states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, while it decreased in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana.

Petrol Disel Prices

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Here’s a detailed look at the revised rates as of March 1.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 1, 2024 :

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs 96.64 and diesel price today isRs 89.82 per litre. In Ghaziabad the petrol price today is Rs 96.58 per liter and diesel price today is Rs 89.75 per liter. In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.47 and diesel price today is Rs 89.66 per litre. In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price today is Rs 94.04 per litre.

Petrol Diesel Price Today In India (Check city-wise rate list below)

Mumbai Petrol & Diesel Price

Petrol in Mumbai continued more than Rs 100 mark, petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel price today in Mumbai at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 1, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per litre.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

As of March 1, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre.

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

