Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (20th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

The cost of petrol in Delhi today is Rs 94.72 per liter. The price of diesel in Delhi today is Rs 87.62 per liter.

Check Latest Petrol Diesel Prices Today

Even on March 20, the prices of petrol and diesel are the same and no changes have been made here.

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 94.83 and diesel price is 87.96

In Gurugram, petrol price today is Rs 95.19 and diesel price today is Rs 88.05 per liter

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 105.18 and diesel price today is Rs 92.04 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi today is Rs 94.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

The price of diesel in Delhi today is Rs 87.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 104.21.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 92.15 per liter

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 103.94 & diesel price is 90.76

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 100.75 and diesel price is 92.32

You can also check the prices of petrol and diesel in your city. Go to the website of oil marketing companies or send an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer then you can send SMS along with city code to number 9224992249 and if you are a BPCL customer then you can send SMS to number 9223112222 by mentioning RSP.

