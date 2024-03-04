Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (4th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of March 4.

Petrol Disel Prices

Petrol Diesel Price Today In India (Check city-wise rate list below)

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.59 and disel price is 89.96

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.57 and diesel price today is Rs per litre 89.76

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price today is Rs 94.52 per litre.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 1, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per litre.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

As of March 1, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Disel Price Today

In Mumbai disel price today is 94.27

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

