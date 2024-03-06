Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (6th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai,Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol Diesel Prices

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Here’s a detailed look at the revised rates as of March 5.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 6, 2024

In Bihar, petrol has become costlier by 36 paise and diesel by 34 paise. Petrol has become costlier by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal.

Apart from this, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Telangana.

On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh petrol has become cheaper by 14 paise and diesel by 13 paise. In Rajasthan too, the prices of petrol and diesel have fallen by Rs 18 and Rs 16 respectively.

There is a decline in the prices of petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 97.00 and diesel price is 90.14

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.62 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.81

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.24 and diesel price today is Rs 94.04 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 6, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

