Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (7th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

Crude oil prices are showing a softening in the global market today. The price of Brent crude has fallen to $82.96 per barrel. The rate of WTI has also fallen today to $79.14 per barrel.

In Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a litre and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre.

Ghaziabad, petrol has become costlier by 32 paise to Rs 96.58 a liter and diesel by 30 paise to Rs 89.75 a litre. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, petrol has become cheaper by 29 paise and is being sold at Rs 107.30 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.09 per liter with a fall of 27 paise.

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Here’s a detailed look at the revised rates as of March 7.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 7, 2024

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.64 and diesel price is 89.82

In Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.56 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.78

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.30 and diesel price today is Rs 94.09 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 6, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

