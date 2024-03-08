Home

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (8th March 2024) In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata; Check Here Petrol Prices In Your City

Petrol Disel Prices Today

In Ghaziabad, petrol has become cheaper by 14 paise to Rs 96.44 per liter and diesel has fallen by 13 paise to Rs 89.62 per liter. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol became costlier by 29 paise today and is being sold at Rs 107.59 a liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.36 a liter with an increase of 27 paise.

There is no visible change in the prices of crude oil in the global market today. The price of Brent crude is stable at yesterday’s rate of $ 82.96 per barrel. The rate of WTI increased slightly today and reached $ 79.32 per barrel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On March 8, 2024

In Noida, petrol price today is Rs. 96.59 and diesel price is 89.76

n Lucknow, petrol price today is Rs 96.57 and diesel price today is Rs per liter 89.76

In Patna, petrol price today is Rs 107.59 and diesel price today is Rs 94.36 per liter.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of March 6, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai Petrol Price Today

In Mumbai petrol price today is 106.31.

Mumbai Diesel Price Today

In Mumbai diesel price today is Rs 94.27 per liter

Chennai Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Chennai petrol price today is 102.63 and diesel price is 94.24

Kolkata Petrol & Diesel Price Today

Kolkata Petrol price today is 106.03 & diesel price is 92.76

