NEW DELHI: Now, it will take hardly a few seconds to check Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) or popularly known as Provident Fund (PF) account balance. Salaried class does not need to go through any hassle as they can check their PF account balance for free. This can be done by just giving a missed call, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in a tweet.

The free service of checking PF account balance by giving missed call can be availed by the salaried class people. This has come as a major relief for employees who can now remain aware of the PF account balance and whether their companies are contributing PF share or not.

How to Check PF Account Balance By A Missed Call Through This EPFO Service

Now, employees don’t need to log in via Universal Account Number (UAN) to check their PF account balance. This can now be done in a very simple way. According to a tweet posted on its verified twitter handle, EPFO has said that employees can check their PF account balance for free by giving missed call from their registered mobile numbers. So, employees need to ensure that their mobile number, which is registered with their PF account, is still active. Only then they can avail the service provdied by EPFO. EPFO has stated that employees need to give missed call from their registered mobiloe number to 011-22901406. Notably, 011-22901406 is a toll-free number.

Apart from via missed call, employees can also check PF account balance through SMS.

EPFO has allowed lakhs of employees to check their PF account balance through sms.

Employees need to send an SMS to 77382-99899 to check their PF account balance.

While sending SMS, employees need to write ‘EPFOHO UAN’ while sending the message to 77382-99899.