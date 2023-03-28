Home

Check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund via AIS for Taxpayers App

AIS for Taxpayers application also helps users to find out details like dividend income, income tax refunds, TDS (tax deducted at source), TCS (tax collected at source), and much more.

New Delhi: You can now access all the important income tax data on your smartphone. The Income Tax (IT) department has launched a mobile-friendly application called ‘AIS for Taxpayers’. This application allows users to check all the essential data regarding income tax as given in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) & Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) easily on their smartphones.

AIS for Taxpayers application also helps users to find out details like dividend income, income tax refunds, TDS (tax deducted at source), TCS (tax collected at source), and much more. The Income Tax Department of India developed the AIS for Taxpayers app for the convenience of taxpayers. The application can be easily downloaded from the app store and Google Play Store.

Even though there are several benefits of AIS for Taxpayers app, the main motive of this application is to give the taxpayer a thorough understanding of the AIS/TIS by displaying the data gathered from various sources about the taxpayer.

Before using the AIS for Taxpayers app, users have to complete the registration process by submitting some important details like PAN number, registered mobile number, verify the OTP, and more.

Steps To Register for AIS for Taxpayers app

Download the application from Google Play Store or app store

Open the application

Enter the PAN number and date of birth

Agree to the terms and conditions by clicking on the checkbox

Hit the ‘Proceed’ option

Enter the mobile number and email ID followed by ‘Click’ option

You will receive an OTP on your mobile and email

Verify the OTP received

Set up a 4 digit MPIN for faster and secure access

Your registration is successful. You can now access the app anytime using the MPIN

