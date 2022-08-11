New Delhi: Missing trains by a few minutes is hardly a new thing in India. What if you can check any train’s live running status on your fingertips? The advancement in technology has given the common person this luxury. In the recent past, several applications have come forward for helping people spot their trains on real time. One97 Communications’ flagship services company, Paytm, has been helping its users seamlessly book train tickets through its application. Recently, they have launched a feature where in you can spot (your train on real time.Also Read - Passengers Now Can Track Train Status, Location With This New Feature on WhatsApp | Details Here

How to Check Live Train Status on Paytm

Step 1: Enter the train number or the name of the train.

Step 2: Select the boarding station.

Step 3: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on “Check Live Status”.

Step 4: You can now spot your train.

You can also book your train on the same Paytm application which will be getting real-time updates about the availability of seats from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).