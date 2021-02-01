Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced Rs 63,000 crore For Chennai metro in her union budget 2021 speech. Bringing in massive news for daily commuters in Chennai, Sitharaman made the much-awaited announcement. Budget allocation for Chennai metro is likely to speed up the metro train project. This was Nirmala Sitharman’s third budget speech. Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

Sitharman also announced Rs 20,000 crore for the infrastructure sector.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman said projects for building 8,500 km of highways will be awarded by March 2022. While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament, the finance minister said poll-bound West Bengal will see highway projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

“To further augment road infrastructure, 8,500 km of road and highway projects will be awarded by March 2022,” Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech.

She also announced that highway projects worth Rs 65,000 crore will be undertaken in Kerala. Besides, Rs 25,000 crore will also be spent in West Bengal, she added.

The FM also announced an allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for road projects in Assam.

She also announced an Rs 18,000-crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

Last month, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari had said his ministry aims at taking road building target to 40 km a day by March. He added that the NHAI has a target to build 60,000 km of highways in the next five years, including 2,500 km of express highways.

These include 9,000 km of economic corridors and 2,000 km each of strategic border roads and coastal roads. Besides these, 100 tourist destinations and 45 towns would be connected through highways.

(With agency inputs)