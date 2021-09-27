New Delhi: As the month of October is about to begin, we can witness a slew of changes in rules and regulations. Starting from the Pension rule to ending on bank cheque books, a number of changes are set to take place from the next month, which is about to start in just 3 days. Here is the list of the top 5 key rules that will change from October 1. Notably, these changes are likely to impact the day-to-day lives of normal individuals.Also Read - 'Banking The Unbanked': Govt Giving Quality Healthcare To 500 Million Indians, Says PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

Pension Rule Changes Also Read - Bank Customer Alert: Cheque Books of These Banks Will Not be Valid From Oct 1 | Details Here

The fire and foremost change the retired citizen, aged above 80 will have to witness is the changes related to the life certificates. From October, citizens or pensioners aged above 80 will now have the facility to submit their digital life certificate at the JeevanPramaan Centre of all the Head Post Offices. The deadline to submit to follow the task is November 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the Indian Postal Office Department needs to ensure that the IDs of these pensioners are activated during the course of action. Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: How to Download Aadhar Card Without Registered Mobile Number | Follow Step-by-Step Guide Here

Cheque book Rule Changes

As per the new changes in rules and regulation, the old cheque books and MICR codes of the three banks namely the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), United Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will not be considered and will become invalid. The banks took the announcement on Twitter. Recently, the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India merged with the Punjab National Bank, and so the new changes in the two banks came as announcements on the official Twitter account of the Punjab National Bank. The old cheque books will be halted and the existing MICR and IFSC code need to be renewed.

Auto Debit Facility Rule Change

The Reserve Bank Of India(RBI), the apex body has made it necessary that all the banks should carry out an Additional Factor Authentication. This new change will mean that the customer’s additional monthly utility bill for subscriptions such as Amazon Prime and Netflix will not go without the customer’s approval. The notice approval will come via SMS or E-mail.

Investments to Undergo Rule Change

The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI), the regulatory body which comes under the Ministry of Finance has brought changes. The changes will be applicable to the Junior Employees who work in AMC, the Asset Under Management. The Junior Employees need to invest 10 per cent of their salary in the units of the mutual funds. Later, in 2023, the employees will be required to invest a total of 20 per cent of their gross salary. As per the investment, there will be a lock-in period.

Private Liquor Shops to Close

The private liquor stores will remain closed till November 16, 2021. Only the government stores are permitted to sell the liquor. As per the new excise policy, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the process of license allotment has divided the national capital into 32 zones. Under the new excise policy, shops falling in the category are allowed to operate from November 17.