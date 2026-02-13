Home

Cheque bounced? Here’s what the law says – 5 key rules that could save you from jail

If a cheque bounces, you could face legal trouble, big fines, or even jail time. Here are five simple rules every bank account holder should know about deadlines, penalties, and the law.

Cheque Bounce Rules

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions have made life a lot easier by facilitating seamless and instant money transfers between banks. Despite these technological advances in payments, cheques remain valid financial documents. Issuing a cheque and having it bounce can cause not just embarrassment but land you in jail if the recipient takes legal action against you.

Here’s what you should know about cheque bounce laws in India.

Five Things to Know About the Cheque Bounce Rules in India-

1. Know Cheque Dishonour is Punishable Criminal Offence

Section 138 of the NI Act 1881 punishes the dishonour of cheque due to insufficiency of funds.

A cheque issued by a person or a company that cannot be processed by the payee bank due to insufficient funds in the account can attract punishment under Section 138 such as:

Imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years.

Fine which may be twice the amount of the cheque.

Or Both.

2. Send Legal Notice Within 30 Days

Legal action cannot be taken immediately after the cheque is returned.

As mentioned above, here is the process that should happen after a cheque is bounced:

Issued bank will return the cheque with a cheque return memo.

Payee has to send a legal notice to the drawer within 30 days of receiving the memo.

Drawer has 15 days to make good on the payment from the date they receive notice.

Legal action can be initiated in form of a criminal complaint only after the lapse of 15 days. If the drawer still fails to make the payment.

3. Cases that Come Under “Bouncing of a Cheque”

Certain cases do not come under Section 138 of the NI Act, 1881. Some of the common legally accepted reasons for cheque bounce are:

Cheque amount exceeds the account balance

Arrangement exceeded

Closure of account

Drawer stops payment

Technical reasons such as mismatch in signature or cheque overwritten by mistake may not attract criminal action but can still cause harassment.

Penalty for Drawing a Cheque on Insufficient Funds

4. Legal Action Against Companies & Directors

If a cheque is issued from a company’s account, the company, its responsible officer or authorised signer can be proceeded against.

Effectively this makes any director of a company liable if a cheque issued from the company bounces.

5. Speedy Trials for Cheque Bounce Cases

The Supreme Court has instructed the formation of special boards and tribunals for expediting cheque dishonour cases. Cheque cases are now being digitally filed, tried through summary trials and the courts are also promoting mediation.

Settlement and compensation in lieu of criminal imprisonment is also often decided in court these days.

Final words

Whether you are a businessman, self-employed individual or an employee receiving your monthly salary through cheque. Knowing your legal liabilities before writing that cheque can save you a lot of trouble. As more financial transactions are being tracked and documented digitally these days.

Triple check your account balance. Verify your cheque details and always keep outstanding cheque receipts in a safe place. In the business world it only takes one mistake to land you in a world of trouble.

