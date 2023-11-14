Home

Chhat Puja: Special Train Between Puri And Patna To Handle Festive Rush; Check Timings Other Details Here

The 08449 Puri-Patna Special train will leave Puri at 11.30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. On the return journey, the 08450 Patna-Puri Special will leave Patna at 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Travellers expressed shock at the overcrowded train filled with ticketless passengers.

IRCTC Update: Keeping in view the additional rush of passengers in regular trains and for the convenience of passengers, East Coast Railway of Indian Railways has decided to run two special train between Puri and Patna for upcoming Chhat Puja.

“East Coast Railway has arranged for two trains from Puri to Patna will run on November 13 and 15. We are anticipating a lot of rush and therefore the train has a capacity of 1000. It will return from Patna on November 14 and 16…We have increased the RPF security…,” says Biswajit Sahu, East Coast Rail Chief PRO.

#WATCH | Odisha: “East Coast Railway has arranged for two trains from Puri to Patna will run on November 13 and 15. We are anticipating a lot of rush & therefore the train has a capacity of 1000. It will return from Patna on November 14 and 16…We have increased the RPF… pic.twitter.com/fnsDqP7jQn — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Rituals for the Chhath Puja will begin on November 17, and continue till November 20.

Meanwhile, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been suspended temporarily, in order to control the extra rush of passengers and ensure better crowd management on the occasion of Diwali and Chhat Puja.

There will be no sale of platform tickets at these two locations from November 13 (today), the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways said on Monday. It will remain effective till November 18.

However, persons coming to the stations just to assist the aged, illiterate and woman passengers who are not in a position to fend for themselves will be exempted from this restriction.

A platform ticket is a type of rail ticket issued by major railway stations, permitting the bearer to access the platforms of a railway station, but not to board and use any train services.

It allows people to walk with their friends and loved ones all the way to the passenger car at stations where the general public is not admitted to platforms. It is valid for 2 hours from the time of issue.

