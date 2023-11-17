Home

Business

Dry Day In Delhi, Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On THIS Day

Dry Day In Delhi, Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On THIS Day

The Delhi government stated that a 'dry day' will be observed in the city on November 19 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The decision also comes ahead of India Australia World Cup Match.

Dry Day In Delhi, Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On THIS Day

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming Chhath Puja celebration, the Delhi Excise Commissioner has issued an order declaring Sunday (November 19) as a ‘Dry Day’ in the capital city. “In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that November 19 shall be observed as “Dry Day” in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi,” the order read.

Trending Now

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list,” the order further stated.

You may like to read

“All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises,” it said.

“The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day,” it added.

(With Agency Inputs).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.