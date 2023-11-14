Home

Chhath Puja: Banks To Remain Closed For THESE Days Next Week; Check Details Here

November 20 (Monday): Banks will remain shut amid the celebration of Chhath (Morning Arghya) in Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Bank Holidays in November: Banks in few states are closed on Monday, November 20, 2023 on account of Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja, according to the RBI. However, digital services like UPI, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking will remain active during this period. On this day, Bihar and Jharkhand, both public and private sector banks will be closed in observance of Chhath Puja. Banks across India will remain non-functional for up to four days (these holidays include Sunday and the second Saturday), according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Hindus celebrate the auspicious Chhath Puja festival. People worship Lord Surya, the Sun God, also known as the God of energy and life force, throughout the four days of Chathh. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for the welfare, prosperity, and advancement of their children and families.

List of other bank holidays in November 2023:

November 23 (Thursday): Banks will remain shut in the view of Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

November 27 (Monday): Bank will remain shut amid the Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima celebration in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

November 30 (Thursday): On the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Karnataka

