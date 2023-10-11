Home

Chhath Puja Special Trains: Railways To Run Festive Special Trains From Delhi To UP And Bihar; Check Details

Train No. 03255/03256 Superfast will run twice a week- on Thursdays and Sundays from Patna from November 23 to December 10 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach Anand Vihar Station, Delhi, at 03:00 p.m.

Chhath Puja Special Train: The festival of Chhath puja is right around the corner and people from around the country will be visiting their hometown to celebrate it with family and usually book their tickets in advance. To clear the extra rush on the festival IRCTC has announced that several trains which will depart from Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, specially in Gaya and Patna.

Sonpur’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Virendra Kumar said, “Operation of three pairs of Puja special superfast trains is being started from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna and Gaya.”

List of Chhath Puja Special Train from Delhi – Check Routes, Timings

Train 1 – Anand Vihar Terminal Jayanagar Special (04060/04059)

Route: Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Pataliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani Train 2 – Anand Vihar Terminal Gorakhpur Special (04488/04487)

Route: Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi, Bareilly Cantonment, Sitapur, Gonda and Basti Train 3 – Anand Vihar Terminal Jogbani Special (04010/04009)

Route: Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi, Bareilly Cantonment, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur Patori, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Purnia, Araria Court and Araria Train 4 – Anand Vihar Terminal Saharsa Special (01664/01663)

Route: Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dalsingh Sarai, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and S. Bakhtiarpur Train 5 – New Delhi Darbhanga Special (04012/04011)

Route: Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi Train 6 – Muzaffarpur Express Special (05271/05272) Muzaffarpur-Yashvantpur-Muzaffarpur Express Special, will operate on Fridays from Muzaffarpur to Yashvantpur between October 6 and December 8, and from Yashvantpur to Muzaffarpur on Mondays from October 9 to December 11. Train No. 03255/03256 Superfast will run twice a week- on Thursdays and Sundays from Patna from November 23 to December 10 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach Anand Vihar Station, Delhi, at 03:00 p.m. Similarly, 03256 Superfast will leave from Anand Vihar for Patna at 11:30 p.m on Fridays and Mondays from November 24 to December 11. It will reach Patna Junction at 5:20 p.m. the next day. The train will stop at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur stations. Barauni-Yashvantpur Express Special (05215/05216): It will be in operation every Saturday from Barauni to Yashvantpur between October 7 and December 9, and from Yashvantpur to Barauni every Tuesday from October 10 to December 12.Train number 05215 will depart from Barauni on Saturdays at 13:20 and will follow the route through Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, and Patliputra before arriving at Yashvantpur on Mondays at 19:00.

