Raipur: Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a new feature under the Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana. Under this new feature, children upto 5 years will be able to get their Aadhaar Cards made just at their doorstep. It is a first of a kind initiative that was announced in Chhattisgarh and will help many to cut the physical hassle and get a chance to avail government schemes via Aadhaar.

To book appointments people will have to call on tool free number – 14545 and accordingly Mitan Yojana volunteers will be visiting At the time of registration, biometric and Aadhaar number of any one of the parent will be compulsory Mandatory documents for registration – ration card, CGSS/state government/ ECHS/ ESIC/ medical card, army canteen card, passport, birth certificate All relevant documents will be checked, and on completion of the verification process, Aadhaar Card will reach the beneficiary within few days.

Currently, the scheme has been rolled out in 14 municipal corporations.

To avail the benefits of various government schemes, it is essential to get Aadhaar card issued for children of age up to 5 years. It also serves as a digital photo identity card for young children. Moreover, Aadhaar card is an essential document for the issuance of passport, PAN card, bank account.