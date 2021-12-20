New Delhi: Under the Chhattisgarh government’s scheme, Godhan Nyay, the state is pushing to boost the income of cattle owners and villagers through the sale of cow dung. The Bhupesh Baghel government purchases cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from cattle owners in the state, according to a report by Economic Times. This scheme was launched in 2020 to extend the value of cows even after the milk-producing years.Also Read - Two Drunkards Eat Poisonous Snake in Chhattisgarh's Korba to Avenge Frequent Snake Bites in Village

The state has built gothan facilities to shelter the cattle in order to collect dung. The facilities are also used by self-help groups for agriculture-related activities for women. The facility has been created using MNREGA and other funds on government land, the report stated.

A gothan is, typically, spread over 5 acres of land. The state has over 10,500 gothan facilities, 7,777 out of these are working, the report added. Two cattle grazers bring the cattle from the village to gothan and then they are fed. The dung is then collected and sold to the state government. In the night, the cattle are taken back to the village and stray cattle is made to stay at the gothan facility.

