Raipur: Giving a big relief to state's government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, the state government headed by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also raised the share of the state to 14% from 10% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.
The Chhattisgarh Govt made other major announcements as well:
- Necessary provisions will be made for the regularisation of business activities conducted in residential areas.
A law will be brought this year for regularization of all irregular building construction, the CM said in a statement.
- Building permission will be issued without intervention for plots of 500 square meters in investment areas outside the municipal corporation.
- Like urban areas, the government leased land in rural areas will be called freehold.
Simplification of the process of making learning license and a large number of transport facilitation centers will be started for youth employment.
- In the interest of government employees, 10% plots will be reserved for entrepreneurship development in OBCs by amending the inter-industrial policy of ‘Contributory Pension Scheme’.
- In the Kharif year 2022-23, the purchase of pulse crops like moong, urad, tur etc. will also be done at the minimum support price.