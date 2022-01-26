Raipur: Giving a big relief to state’s government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, the state government headed by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also raised the share of the state to 14% from 10% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.Also Read - 3-Eyed Calf Born in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, People Worship It As Lord Shiva's Incarnation | See Pics

From Kharif season 2022-23, crops/pulses such as moong, urad, arhar to be brought at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the state.

The Chhattisgarh Govt made other major announcements as well: