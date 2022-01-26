Raipur: Giving a big relief to state’s government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, the state government headed by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also raised the share of the state to 14% from 10% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.Also Read - 3-Eyed Calf Born in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, People Worship It As Lord Shiva's Incarnation | See Pics

The Chhattisgarh Govt made other major announcements as well:

  1. Necessary provisions will be made for the regularisation of business activities conducted in residential areas.
    A law will be brought this year for regularization of all irregular building construction, the CM said in a statement.
  2. Building permission will be issued without intervention for plots of 500 square meters in investment areas outside the municipal corporation.
  3. Like urban areas, the government leased land in rural areas will be called freehold.
    Simplification of the process of making learning license and a large number of transport facilitation centers will be started for youth employment.
  4. In the interest of government employees, 10% plots will be reserved for entrepreneurship development in OBCs by amending the inter-industrial policy of ‘Contributory Pension Scheme’.
  5. In the Kharif year 2022-23, the purchase of pulse crops like moong, urad, tur etc. will also be done at the minimum support price.
