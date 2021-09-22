New Delhi: After cutting Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Internet behemoth Tencent founder Pony Ma to size, Communist China is now clipping the wings of high-flying Will Cheng, the founder of taxi-hailing giant Didi. Cheng, 38, is the youngest entrepreneur heading one of China’s biggest tech companies.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Chennai Student Helps IRCTC Fix Bug Which Could Have Exposed Private Information of Passengers

In the nine years since Didi was founded, Cheng has created a tech giant that amassed nearly 160 million monthly active users by the first quarter of this year in China alone and taken over the operations of arch rival Uber in the country. This is nearly double the amount of users that Uber has worldwide.

China’s Crackdown on Private Giants