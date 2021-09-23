New Delhi: China Evergrande crisis today seems to be heading for an amicable solution. The Chinese real estate giant has agreed on settling interest payments on a domestic bond. The People’s Bank of China has injected cash in to the country’s banking system. The expected move by the China’s central bank has temporarily calmed apprehensions arose due to the situation pertaining to the property developer’s humongous debt, as per a Reuters report.Also Read - China Evergrande: What Led To Debt Crisis and Why Thursday Is Crucial

While, Evergrande confirmed that it had settled a bond coupon payment, investors, analysts have started playing down threat of "Lehman moment" for the world's second largest economy, as per the Reuters report.

China Evergrande Group News, Crisis