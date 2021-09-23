New Delhi: China Evergrande crisis today seems to be heading for an amicable solution. The Chinese real estate giant has agreed on settling interest payments on a domestic bond. The People’s Bank of China has injected cash in to the country’s banking system. The expected move by the China’s central bank has temporarily calmed apprehensions arose due to the situation pertaining to the property developer’s humongous debt, as per a Reuters report.Also Read - China Evergrande: What Led To Debt Crisis and Why Thursday Is Crucial
China Evergrande Group News, Crisis
- Earlier Evergrande, which reportedly faced at least USD 83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period, was raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding, as per IANS report.
- Some of the firms with significant holdings of Evergrande bonds are Ashmore Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, both of London; BlackRock Inc. based in New York and UBS Group AG of Zurich, the IANS report says.
- In a more macro way, the firm’s woes have brought to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, the IANS report said.
- China’s crackdown on property developers, without a known endgame, is what’s sapping liquidity from thinly traded securities like Evergrande bonds, which are held in passive emerging-market-index exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts at the US., European and Asian money-management firms, IANS reported.