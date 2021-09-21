New Delhi: Evergrande, one of the largest property developers in China, is reportedly facing at least USD 83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period. Some of the firms with significant holdings of Evergrande bonds are Ashmore Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, both of London; BlackRock Inc. based in New York; and UBS Group AG of Zurich, IANS reported quoting MarketWatch.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case Latest News Update: Get Bail After Mumbai Police Submitted 1467 Pages Chargesheet
China Evergrande Crisis – All You Need To Know
- The development has been raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding.
- In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, the IANS report said.
- China’s crackdown on property developers, without a known endgame, is what’s sapping liquidity from thinly traded securities like Evergrande bonds, which are held in passive emerging-market-index exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts at the US, European and Asian money-management firms, as per IANS report.
- Markets will now be watching for whether the People’s Bank of China, will inject liquidity “tactically” Wednesday night, Emons says. The timing of all this comes as some investors are also bracing for a potentially hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and many have been waiting for a significant pullback in the S&P 500 during the month of September.
- On Monday, this overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the US.