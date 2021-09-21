New Delhi: Evergrande, one of the largest property developers in China, is reportedly facing at least USD 83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period. Some of the firms with significant holdings of Evergrande bonds are Ashmore Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, both of London; BlackRock Inc. based in New York; and UBS Group AG of Zurich, IANS reported quoting MarketWatch.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case Latest News Update: Get Bail After Mumbai Police Submitted 1467 Pages Chargesheet

China Evergrande Crisis – All You Need To Know