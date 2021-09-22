New Delhi: China’s real estate giant Evergrande debt crisis has sent shockwaves as global investors are awaiting to gauge the impact on the financial system of the world’s second largest economy. Chinese authorities are yet to release detailed statement on the issue. Evergrande is reportedly facing at least USD 83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period.Also Read - From Compulsory Leaves to Forced Resignations, How Countries Making COVID Vaccines Must For Citizens

The debt crisis has been raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding.

China Evergrande Debt, Default Crisis Explained