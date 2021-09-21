New Delhi: Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has started to repay investors in its wealth management business with property triggering fears over the economy of China. The development has sent global shockwaves as the world’s most indebted real estate developer faces a key test this week. Notably, the company’s share price was down in Hong Kong trade, according to media reports.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Healy, Haynes Off to a Brilliant Start; Australia on Top

Major banks have reportedly been told that they won't receive interest payments on loans that are due Monday, while interest payments of USD 84m on the firm's bonds are also due on Thursday, as per an IANS report.

Evergrande Default, Debt, Crisis Latest News