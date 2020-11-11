New Delhi: ByteDance, the parent company of Chinese vide-sharing app TikTok, has filed a petition in an appeals court challenging a Trump administration’s order to divest the app. The order is set to take effect on Thursday. “Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order,” Reuters quoted TikTok as saying. Also Read - 'Trump's Refusal To Concede Defeat An Embarrassment, Will Not Help His Legacy', Says Biden

"Without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights," the company added.

On August 14, outgoing US President Donald Trump had given the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States. Trump's executive order had said there is "credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

Prior to that, Trump had ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to US national security, foreign policy and the economy. It wasn’t immediately clear what the TikTok orders had meant for the app’s 100 million US users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.