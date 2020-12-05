New Delhi: A Beijing court has ordered Tesla Inc. to compensate the buyer of an used Model S car after it was proved that the electric automaker concealed structural damage on a vehicle it sold on its official website. Also Read - Elon Musk Beats Bill Gates to Become World's Second Richest Person

The court ruled that Tesla should pay more than 1.1 million yuan ($168,420) as compensation to the buyer, after it was discovered that part of the vehicle had been cut and welded back together, according to an online media report on Friday. Also Read - Elon Musk Shares New Photo of Son X AE A-12, Captions 'Baby Can't Use Spoon Yet' | See Pic

Tesla confirmed the court’s decision in a statement to Bloomberg News, and said it would appeal the ruling to a higher court. Also Read - Elon Musk Offers to Hire Engineers, Even Those Without Prior Neuroscience Background, to Build Brain Interfaces at Neuralink

The Tianjin-based buyer had purchased a used Model S car, which the automaker guaranteed had no “significant” damage, for 379,700 yuan last year, according to the report. He then sued the automaker after the vehicle had multiple breakdown issues and subsequently discovering that part of the body had been cut and welded back.