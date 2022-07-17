New Delhi: Despite hundreds of lending apps being banned or removed of late, fraudulent loan applications targeting the middle class and financial unsavvy Indians are on the rise again. A similar case came to light in February this year when a woman alleged that she was being abused and threatened by some unknown persons who were sending her morphed and vulgar photographs to her family, friends and relatives through social media. She approached the IFSO unit of the special cell and lodged a complaint. Narrating her ordeal, the complainant said she had taken a loan from a Loan App, Cash Advance, which she repaid the same in time. However, after repaying the loan she started getting threat calls and messages on WhatsApp from Cash Advance employees.Also Read - Banking Scams and Frauds: How to Protect Yourself from Online Banking Fraud - Watch Video

Indians Falling Prey to Cyber Frauds

Of late, gullible Indians are everyday falling prey to the small amount of loans that they get through these Chinese-operated fake loan apps that are available on the Play Store. People are being defrauded to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees everyday.

A similar case came to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police where a man alleged that he and his family, friends and relatives are being abused and also threatened by some unknown persons through some international and national WhatsApp mobile numbers, to repay the loan taken by the same “Cash Advance” application.



In another case, when the police were investigating a cyber fraud of just Rs 6500, it was shocked to learn that the bank account in which the cheated amount was deposited had a daily transaction of Rs 19.43 crores.

How Does Cyber Fraudsters Work?

Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi Police official asserted that in the past six months several cases of fraud, ultimately connected to Chinese cyber gangs, have come to light. These high-tech Chinese cyber criminals have devised a new strategy to dupe people and are these days defrauding Indians via fake loan applications. “These lend money instantly to any person downloading these applications for a period of a few days. At the time of downloading the application, the app asks permission to capture, contact list, photo gallery and other personal data of the phone of the loan seeker,” IANS quoted the police official as saying.

After taking a loan, some of the total amount is deducted as processing fees

If the remaining amount is not paid within the stipulated time the interest and penalties together take the repayment to 200 percent of the loan amount.

If the money is not paid, the call centres operating out of neighbouring countries like Nepal, threaten the victims to leak their personal data and make abusive comments to their contacts as while downloading the application it accesses all the contacts, photos and other data in the mobile phone of the victim.

Since the money cannot be directly transferred to international or Chinese bank accounts, the fraudsters need Indian bank accounts to take payments.

This is where the Chinese scamsters are finding vulnerable, poor and greedy people of the country to help them in getting the Indian bank accounts.

Unregistered digital lending apps vs Registered Lending Apps

Earlier last month, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that customers borrowing from unregistered digital lending apps should approach the local police in case of any issue, making it clear that the central bank will only act against entities registered with it. Das said most of the digital lending apps are not registered with the central bank and operate by themselves.

The RBI website has a list of apps that are registered with it on the website, the governor said, adding that the police in many states have acted against the wrongdoers as per the provisions of the law.

RBI Registered Loan App List

App Name Credit Limit Kreditbee Loan up to 2 Lakhs Kreditzy Loan up to 2 Lakhs Paysense Loan up to 5 Lakhs NAVI Loan up to 5 Lakhs Lazypay (Credit Line + Personal Loan) Loan up to 1 Lakhs Freopay (Credit Line) Rs. 10000 Stashfin – (Credit Line + Personal Loan) Loan up to 5 Lakhs Cashbean Loan up to 1 Lakhs MI Credit Above 5 Lakhs Dhani (Credit Line) Loan up to 5 Lakhs Avail Finance Loan up to Rs. 50000 NIRA Loan up to 2 Lakhs Branch Loan up to Rs.50,000 Smartcoin Loan up to 2 Lakhs Rupeek App (Gold Loan) Loan up to 50 Lakhs Simple Pay Later (Credit Line) Loan up to 1 Lakhs Mobikwik (Credit Line + Consumer Loan) Loan up to 2 Lakhs Paytm Personal Loan Loan up to 2 Lakhs Krazybee (Consumer Loan) Loan up to 2 Lakhs Bharatpe (Business Loan) Loan up to 5 Lakhs Paytm Postpaid (Credit Line) Loan up to 1 Lakhs True Caller Loan up to 5 Lakhs Simply Cash Loan up to 2 Lakhs Slice (Credit Line) Loan up to 1 Lakhs True Balance Up to Rs. 50,000 Zest Money (Consumer Loan) Above 2 Lakhs Amazon Pay Later Up to Rs. 60,000 Flipkart Pay Later Up to Rs. 60,000 Tata Capital Above 10 Lakhs Tata neu Credit card (Qik EMI Card) Rs.10000 to Rs.150000 Tata Neu App (Qik Personal Loan) Rs.10000 to Rs.10,00,000 Ola Money pay Later Rs.1500 to Rs.20000 Khatabook App Rs.50,000 to Rs.10,00,000 Jupiter credit limit Up to Rs.50,000 OneCard App Rs. 10000 to Rs150,000 Paisabazaar credit limit Rs. 50,000 to Rs.10,00,000 imobile Pay Later Rs. 20,000 SBI YONO APP Rs. 1500 to Rs. 60000 IDFC Bank Pay later Rs. 1500 to Rs. 60000 Bajaj Finserv App Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 Rufilo Loan App Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25,000 IBL FINANCE App Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25,000 Early Salary Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 500,000 Money View Rs.10,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 CASHe Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,00,000 mPokket Rs.500 to Rs. 30,000 Stashfin – Credit Line & Loan Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 MoneyTap Rs.1,000 to Rs. 60,000 FairMoney Loan App Loan up to 2 Lakhs KreditOne Rs.5000 to Rs. 25,000 FlexSalary Instant Loan App Rs.5000 to Rs.25,000 DigiMoney Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25,000 Indialends Rs. 5,00,000 Mystro Loans & Neo Banking app Rs. 50,000 Kissht: Instant Line of Credit Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1,00,000

How to protect yourself from fake loan apps