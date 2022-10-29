Xiaomi Shuts Financial Services: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has shut down its financial services in India to focus on core business services in India. However, many feel that this move is not just based on strategic assessment and there is more to this than what meets the eye. Xiaomi finally shut down its financial services provided via Mi Pay app in India this year, after facing penalties and seizures in the country.Also Read - Xiaomi Likely to Launch Redmi Note 12 Series Soon: Check Expected Price, Specifications Here

What Led To The Closure Of Xiaomi’s Financial Services

Xiaomi has faced a penalty of Rs 653 crore and a seizure of assets worth Rs 5,500 crore by ED this year. It was implied that Xiaomi may have been laundering funds, by disguising remittances to firms in China and the US, as royalties. The authorities added that there was no need for paying royalties since the firm was now manufacturing its products in India. Concerns were sparked again in August when Bloomberg reported that Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000 will be banned in India. Xiaomi had also faced raids by the Income Tax department late last year, along with other Chinese firms, over possible violation of tax norms in the country. Later, the Enforcement Directorate seized Xiaomi’s assets worth Rs 5,500 crore, for the unauthorised transfer of funds outside India, in the name of paying royalties.

In 2020, India banned 267 Chinese apps in the wake of a faceoff between Indian soldiers and the People's Liberation Army (PLA ) on the LoC. Early, this year 54 Chinese apps were banned with the winds of nationalism stoking an anti-China sentiment across the country.

Sensing the changing climate, Xiaomi put up banners outside its stores, to reassure consumers that its devices are made in India. It increased its manufacturing activity in India to assemble 99 per cent of smartphones and 100 per cent of smart TVs in the country.

The company however has cited an increased focus on its core business as a reason for pulling out of its second-largest market after China.