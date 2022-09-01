New Delhi: Dismissing reports which claimed that India might ban the sale of chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, the government recently issued a clarification saying no proposals were made regarding the same as of now. With this, chinese smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and others can finally heave a sigh of relief. If reports are to be believed, the government has asked smartphone makers to increase exports from India.Also Read - Recession Fears: Xiaomi Cuts Over 900 Jobs Amid Global Economic Downturn, Says Report

NO PLAN TO BAN CHINESE SMARTPHONES UNDER RS 12,000

The union minister of information and technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "Only issue that we have raised and done very transparently with some of the Chinese brands is that we have said that our expectation is that they will do more exports. Though Indian companies have a crucial role to play in the country's electronic ecosystem, this does not mean that foreign brands should be excluded to make way for the Indian companies."

He added, "Their supply chain, specially components supply chain, need to be more transparent and much more open… (On) the other narrative about crowding them out from a particular segment (sub-Rs 12,000) of the market, we don't have any proposal and I am not sure where it came from."

WHAT WAS REPORTED EARLIER?

Leading Business portal Livemint had claimed that Indian government is planning to ban the sale of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000 in the country to boost the sales of homegrown brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax and others. For the unversed, the Chinese smartphone companies, at present, dominate the sub-12,000 segment in the India.

VIVO, OPPO, XIAOMI UNDER ED SCANNER

Meanwhile, the government is keeping a track on Chinese companies and the recent raids on Oppo and Xiaomi proved that the companies are under the scanner. In July 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 44 places across the country on Tuesday in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo and related firms, officials said.

Besides, premises of a number of these Chinese smartphone companies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, their distributors and linked associates were raided across the country by the I-T department in December last year and it later claimed to have detected alleged unaccounted income worth over Rs 6,500 crore due to violation of the Indian tax law and regulations.