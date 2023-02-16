Home

Business

Choose Your Credit Card For Rent Payment. SBI, ICICI & HDFC Bank Card Charges Compared

Choose Your Credit Card For Rent Payment. SBI, ICICI & HDFC Bank Card Charges Compared

According to an SMS/e-mail issued to clients, SBI, which used to charge Rs 99 + applicable taxes on rent payments through credit cards will now charge Rs 199 + applicable taxes from 17 March 2023.

Choose Your Credit Card For Rent Payment. SBI, ICICI & HDFC Bank Card Charges Compared

New Delhi: Paying rent through a credit card is very common nowadays. People do it for multiple reasons including getting rewards, maintaining liquid money, improving credit score, et cetera. SBI cardholders may have received a message in the last two days that the processing fee on rent payment transactions has increased.

Here is a quick comparison of the processing fee charged by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Card.

SBI Card has stated that it charges a processing fee for credit card rent payments. According to an SMS/e-mail issued to clients, the lender which used to charge Rs 99 + applicable taxes on rent payments through credit cards will now charge Rs 199 + applicable taxes from 17 March 2023.

You may like to read

ICICI Bank Credit Card will charge 1 per cent fee for rent payments.

“Dear Customer, starting 20-Oct-22, all transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Card towards rent payment will be charged a 1 per cent fee,” the private sector lender informed its customers via SMS on 20 September 2022.

HDFC Bank will also charge 1 per cent of total rent amount as processing fee.

“HDFC Bank will apply a fee of 1% on the total transaction amount beginning with the second rental transaction of the calendar month,” according to the bank’s website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.