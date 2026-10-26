Choosing between stocks and gold? How Kwala Intel guides Dalal street investors

Many aspiring investors in India want to start their financial journey but struggle with a fundamental question: should they invest their hard-earned money in stocks or rely on gold? While equities offer high long-term growth potential, gold acts as a reliable shield against inflation and market volatility. Finding the right mix between the two remains a challenge for most people.
To help address this issue, AI-driven market research platform Kwala Intel has launched its services for Dalal Street investors. Originally developed for Wall Street’s NYSE and Nasdaq, the platform offers conversational, data-driven market insights to simplify investment research in India. Here’s how Kwala Intel responded when asked a direct question: should one invest in the stock market right now or is gold a better option?
The platform analysed real-time market data and valuation metrics, including price-to-earnings ratios, and presented its response through a clear visual report. Instead of offering a one-sided answer, it suggested a balanced allocation: 65 per cent in Indian equities and 35 per cent in gold.
According to the platform, equities remain the stronger route to long-term wealth creation, while gold acts as a hedge that provides a protective cushion during market swings.
Kwala Intel suggests not choosing one asset over the other, but instead maintaining a sensible balance between the two.
Kwala Intel enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions. Users can ask questions about stocks, charts, technical indicators, company fundamentals, and portfolio holdings in everyday language, without navigating multiple research pages or wrestling with complex terminology. The platform offers unlimited AI chat access at Rs 199 per month, positioning itself as an affordable research companion for beginners, long-term investors, and traders alike. Analysing real-time market data and P/E ratios (valuation metrics), Kwala Intel explained the right allocation for your portfolio through a clear pie chart:
The Kwala Intel-suggested 65:35 split (equities:gold) makes it clear that you don’t need to completely reject either option; rather, maintaining the right balance between the two is the sensible approach.
Retail investors often park their funds blindly based on market rumours or tips from others. Kwala Intel is here to change this very trend.
Whether you want to compare the stock market with gold, understand a company’s balance sheet, or rebalance your portfolio — you no longer need to wander around. Next time you face any confusion or have a question about investing, don’t panic — go straight to Kwala Intel.
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