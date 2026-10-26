Choosing between stocks and gold? How Kwala Intel guides Dalal street investors

Retail investors often park their funds blindly based on market rumours or tips from others. Kwala Intel is here to change this very trend.

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Kwala Intel

Many aspiring investors in India want to start their financial journey but struggle with a fundamental question: should they invest their hard-earned money in stocks or rely on gold? While equities offer high long-term growth potential, gold acts as a reliable shield against inflation and market volatility. Finding the right mix between the two remains a challenge for most people. To help address this issue, AI-driven market research platform Kwala Intel has launched its services for Dalal Street investors. Originally developed for Wall Street’s NYSE and Nasdaq, the platform offers conversational, data-driven market insights to simplify investment research in India. Here’s how Kwala Intel responded when asked a direct question: should one invest in the stock market right now or is gold a better option? Read more: New to stock markets? Here's how Kwala Intel helps beginners navigate Dalal Street

The platform analysed real-time market data and valuation metrics, including price-to-earnings ratios, and presented its response through a clear visual report. Instead of offering a one-sided answer, it suggested a balanced allocation: 65 per cent in Indian equities and 35 per cent in gold.

According to the platform, equities remain the stronger route to long-term wealth creation, while gold acts as a hedge that provides a protective cushion during market swings.

Kwala Intel suggests not choosing one asset over the other, but instead maintaining a sensible balance between the two.

Kwala Intel lets you research without complex jargon!

Kwala Intel enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions. Users can ask questions about stocks, charts, technical indicators, company fundamentals, and portfolio holdings in everyday language, without navigating multiple research pages or wrestling with complex terminology. The platform offers unlimited AI chat access at Rs 199 per month, positioning itself as an affordable research companion for beginners, long-term investors, and traders alike. Analysing real-time market data and P/E ratios (valuation metrics), Kwala Intel explained the right allocation for your portfolio through a clear pie chart:

65% Indian equities: According to Kwala Intel, if you are making a new investment now, you should put about 65 per cent of your total investment amount into the Indian stock market, as equities are the strongest route to wealth creation over the long term.

35% gold: The remaining 35 per cent is recommended for investment in gold. Gold acts as a ‘hedge’ — a protective shield — in your portfolio, keeping your money safe during market ups and downs.

The Kwala Intel-suggested 65:35 split (equities:gold) makes it clear that you don’t need to completely reject either option; rather, maintaining the right balance between the two is the sensible approach.

What Makes Kwala Intel Special

Retail investors often park their funds blindly based on market rumours or tips from others. Kwala Intel is here to change this very trend.

Ask questions in your own language: You don’t need to struggle with complex financial terms in any language. You can ask your questions in your preferred language simply by speaking into the mic or typing.

Unbiased analysis: This tool delivers accurate and impartial answers based on live market signals and a company’s actual financial health.

Pocket-friendly pricing: Instead of paying hefty fees to financial advisors, you can get unlimited AI stock research for just Rs 199 per month.

Don’t just listen, verify on Kwala Intel

Whether you want to compare the stock market with gold, understand a company’s balance sheet, or rebalance your portfolio — you no longer need to wander around. Next time you face any confusion or have a question about investing, don’t panic — go straight to Kwala Intel.

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