New Delhi: Indians under lockdown have become different than what they were before March, as their shopping pattern has changed, a Bloomberg report has said. Though officially lockdown is over and cities and states are gradually opening, lockdown is still going on at several parts. The initial frenzy to hoard essentials has given way to buy things which never enjoyed high demands in the pre-COVID times. Also Read - School Reopening News: Senior Classes May Resume From September, States to Take Final Call

Chyawanprash: According to the report, the sales of chyawanprash has grown 283 per cent in June as people are investing in immunity-building products. Also Read - Manipur Lockdown News: State Government Extends Shutdown Till August 15 | Details Here

Maggi, Parle G biscuits: These two products represent just the tip of the iceberg as the sales of all kind of comfort food has gone up. Be it for stock up for rainy days or for binging at odd hours, these products reported high demand. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Seize 37 Vehicles, Over 8 Arrested For Flouting Shutdown Restrictions

Grooming kits: With salons and parlours being shut in March, April, May, people started buying grooming kits, the report said.

The trend indicates towards buying more household and kitchen products as people are mostly staying at home.