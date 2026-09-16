Cigarette prices hike: ITC increases cigarette prices of popular brands; details inside

FMCG giant ITC has revised retail prices for select cigarette variants, raising Classic Connect and Gold Flake Super Star packs by up to 12.66%.

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Cigarette prices hike

Cigarette prices hike: In a big update for smokers, popular tobacco producers ITC Ltd. has raised the prices of select cigarette brands again. In the recent price hike, the company has increased the prices of Classic Connect and Gold Flake Super Star. Following recent changes to the tobacco taxation structure, cigarette manufacturers have updated pricing across multiple brands. As a result, dealer checks confirm that the price of a 10-cigarette pack of Gold Flake Super Star has risen by Rs 10 (12.66%), moving from Rs 79 to Rs 89.

Earlier price hike in cigarettes and other tobacco products

For a background, cigarettes and other tobacco products moved to a 40% GST rate from February 1 this year, alongside a new additional excise-duty structure. With the recent price hike, cigarette companies, including ITC, subsequently implemented multiple rounds of price increases across brands as they sought to offset the higher tax burden.

This latest price hike is significant as it marks another phase of adjustments rather than an initial reaction to the new tax regime. Earlier in the year, manufacturers took multiple rounds of pricing actions to absorb the higher tax burden:

February Adjustments: Reports indicated ITC raised the price of Classic Connect twice, first from Rs 300 to ₹360 and then to Rs 390. Meanwhile, Gold Flake Super Star moved from Rs 59 to Rs 70.

May Revisions: ITC implemented a second wave of increases targeting lower-priced and pocket-pack options, with NDTV Profit reporting that Gold Flake Super Star rose again from Rs 70 to Rs 79.

The revised-price cigarette packs have already begun entering the distribution chain, according to dealer checks. This suggests that consumers could start seeing higher prices at retail outlets as existing stocks are gradually replaced.

The price increase may help cigarette companies offset the impact of higher taxes, but it could also pose a challenge for the industry. Higher MRPs make cigarettes more expensive for consumers, potentially affecting overall cigarette sales.

Health Advisory: Smoking and tobacco use are harmful to health and can cause serious diseases, including cancer, heart disease and respiratory illnesses. There is no safe level of tobacco use. Readers are advised to avoid smoking and seek professional medical guidance for help with quitting tobacco.