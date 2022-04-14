Cigarette Sales in India | New Delhi: Owing to the re-opening of offices and the lifting of lockdown restrictions, cigarette sales in India have crossed the pre-pandemic level for the first time. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the cigarette sales for the quarter ending March saw 2 per cent higher sales than the pre-pandemic level. As compared to the same quarter last year, the sales are up 8-10 per cent. In 2020, the sales had fallen due to the nationwide lockdown.Also Read - Made In India COVID-19 Vaccines Better Than Pfizer, Moderna: Adar Poonawalla

ITC, which is the biggest cigarette seller in India, has performed well at the D-street in the past few weeks. Since February 24, the ITC share price has surged from Rs 208 per equity share to Rs 269.5 apiece, registering a growth of almost 30 per cent.

The report also stated that the sales for sub-64 mm cigarettes have surpassed the pre-pandemic levels and the sales of premium king size cigarettes also saw 'good growth'. ITC owns two of the top-selling sub-64 mm cigarette brands Gold Flake and Capstan.

Why are cigarette sales in India rising?

Stable Taxation and Excise Duty: According to ET, the tax rates on cigarettes in India have not changed in the last two years. This has led to the prices being stable, especially for the sub-64 mm cigarettes.

Relaxation of restrictions: The government of India lifted most of the restrictions on movement post the second wave last year. Since then the sales have been improving. However, in February, all the restrictions were lifted. Since then, offices and pubs have started to operate largely like the pre-pandemic era. Social events are also being held with lesser restrictions, pushing cigarettes sales in India upward.

What to expect now?

According to ET, most brokerage firms have predicted that cigarette sales will remain higher in the coming days. Companies like ITC and VST Industries may see further volume growth of 7-10 per cent. It is also expected that companies will introduce new products to increase the sales further. ITC owns cigarette brands like Gold Flake and Classic, and VST Industries owns Charminar, Vazir and Qila.