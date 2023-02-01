Home

Budget 2023: Cigarettes To Get Costlier, Custom Duty Increased

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led government in the parliament today. While making announcements, Sitharaman said cigarettes will get more expensive. She also added that customs on kitchen chimneys will go down. Custom duty on cigarettes increased: FM Nirmala Sitharaman. “I propose to reduce the number of basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles”, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.