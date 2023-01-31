Home

Circuit Limit Of Adani Stocks — Transmission, Green Energy, Total Gas — Reduced From 20% to 10%

After the revision of the circuit limit, Adani Transmission share price today would have upper circuit limit at Rs 1879.00 apiece on NSE whereas it would have lower circuit limit placed at Rs 1,537.10 levels.

Mumbai: Even as the allegations and counters between Adani Group and Hindenburg Research continue, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have lowered the circuit limit of three Adani group stocks — Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas — from 20 per cent to 10 per cent in a bid to ensure safety of retail investors’ money.

The decision was taken after Adani stocks plunged in last three sessions after the US short-seller raised concerns over the debt positioning of Adani Group companies.

Likewise, after lowering of circuit limit from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy share price today would have upper price band placed at Rs 1,307.90 apiece on NSE whereas it would have lower price band fixed at Rs 1,070.10 levels on the same bourse.

Similarly, after revision of circuit limit, Adani Total Gas share price will have upper circuit limit at Rs 2,576.60 apiece on NSE whereas it will have lower circuit limit at Rs 2,108.20 on Tuesday session.