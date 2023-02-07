Home

Circuit Limits Of Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission Lowered Once Again

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Green Energy and Adani Transmission Limited to 5 per cent, as per data available on the NSE website. Last week India.com reported that the NSE had lowered the circuit limits of Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

Circuit limits are set by stock exchanges to prevent large movements in price short time. Adani Group companies’ shares have been on a freefall ever since the publication of the Hindenburg Research report on 24 January 2023. The cumulative market losses which the conglomerate faced have now topped $110 billion, according to Mint.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani has dropped from 3rd to 18th position in Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Adani Group has repeatedly dismissed Hindenburg Research’s allegations of the use of tax havens, stock manipulation, and criticism of unsustainable debt. The group even called the report a “calculated attack on India”.

Adani Group companies, which have been facing the brunt of a brutal sell-off in the past few trading sessions following the release of a U.S. short-seller report, remain eligible for the CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices, said JP Morgan on Monday.

“Per current index rules, Adani Group companies remain eligible for inclusion in CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices,” JP Morgan said in the note.

