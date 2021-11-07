New Delhi: Citibank has announced to its customers a scheduled downtime on Monday(Nov 8, 2021), as per the email communication from the bank to its customers. The bank authorities have announced that the services will undergo a 45-minute outage due to the scheduled system maintenance, as reported by Hindustan Times.Also Read - This Bank Has Cut Home, Car, Other Loan Rates During Festival Season 2021. Full Details Here

According to the email received by the customers from the bank, the Downtime is likely to begin at 3 AM and will continue till 3: 45 AM as of Nov 8, 2021. During the downtime period, Citibank online as well as mobile banking, and other services such as IVR services, Self-services will remain affected.

The email further stated that if the credit cardholders of the bank face any kind of disputes about any credit card transactions, then they can contact the bank through a 24×7 helpline.

The bank has a total of 20 lakh credit card customers in India. As per the bank’s website, the first office was opened in India in 1902.

According to Citibank’s website, in 1993, the bank started offering 24-hour phone banking. Recently, in the month of October, the bank services remained affected for nine hours duration due to the maintenance work on Oct 16 and 17.

In 2009, Based on the Near Field Communication technology, the bank has introduced the next-generation contactless credit card payments. Citibank has nearly 35 branches in India. These include cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Surat, where Citibank has branches.