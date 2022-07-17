New Delhi: The Citibank India has changed the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. According to bank’s official website, the new rates came into effect on Friday. Under the revised rate, the lender is now providing deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 1096 days on interest rates ranging between 1.85 per cent to 3.50 per cent. Furthermore, the bank is providing interest rates ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent to senior citizens, for the same period.Also Read - Axis Bank Hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits. Check Revised Rates For Senior Citizens

Citibank FD Rates:

The Citibank is providing an interest rate of 1.85 per cent on deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, while it is offering an interest rate of 1.90 per cent on term deposits that mature in 15 to 35 days. The FDs maturing in 181-270 Days will now earn 2.60 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 36 to 180 Days will now pay 2.55 per cent. Further, on deposits that mature in the 271 to 540 days, bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75, while it's 3.00 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in the 541 to 731 days, and 3.50 per cent on term deposits that mature in the 732 to 1096 days.

Days < Rs 2 crore >= Rs 2 crore < Rs 3 crore >= Rs 3 crore < Rs 5 crore >= Rs 5 crore < Rs 8 crore >= Rs 8 crore <= Rs 10 crore P.A. Rate Annual Yield* (AY) P.A. Rate AY* P.A. Rate AY* P.A. Rate AY* P.A. Rate AY* 7-10 Days 1.85% – 2.00% – 2.85% – 2.00% – 2.95% – 11-14 Days 1.85% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 15-25 Days 1.90% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 26-35 Days 1.90% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 36-45 Days 2.55% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 46-60 Days 2.55% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 61-90 Days 2.55% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 2.00% – 91-120 Days 2.55% 2.55% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 121-150 Days 2.55% 2.55% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 151-180 Days 2.55% 2.56% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 181-270 Days 2.60% 2.61% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 271-364 Days 2.75% 2.77% 2.00% 2.01% 2.00% 2.01% 2.00% 2.01% 2.00% 2.01% 365-400 Days 2.75% 2.78% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 401-540 Days 2.75% 2.78% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 541-731 Days 3.00% 3.06% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 2.00% 2.02% 732 – 1095 Days 3.50% 3.61% 2.00% 2.04% 2.00% 2.04% 2.00% 2.04% 2.00% 2.04% >=1096 days 3.50% 3.67% 2.00% 2.06% 2.00% 2.06% 2.00% 2.06% 2.00% 2.06% Citibank Senior Citizens Deposits: Tenure < Rs 2 Crore P.A. Rate Yield# 7-10 Days 2.35% – 11-14 Days 2.35% – 15-25 Days 2.40% – 26-35 Days 2.40% – 36-45 Days 3.05% – 46-60 Days 3.05% – 61-90 Days 3.05% – 91-120 Days 3.05% 3.05% 121-150 Days 3.05% 3.05% 151-180 Days 3.05% 3.06% 181-270 Days 3.10% 3.11% 271-364 Days 3.25% 3.28% 365-400 Days 3.25% 3.29% 401-540 Days 3.25% 3.30% 541-731 Days 3.50% 3.58% 732 – 1095 Days 4.00% 4.14% >=1096 days 4.00% 4.23%