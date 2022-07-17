New Delhi: The Citibank India has changed the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. According to bank’s official website, the new rates came into effect on Friday. Under the revised rate, the lender is now providing deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 1096 days on interest rates ranging between 1.85 per cent to 3.50 per cent. Furthermore, the bank is providing interest rates ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent to senior citizens, for the same period.Also Read - Axis Bank Hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits. Check Revised Rates For Senior Citizens

Citibank FD Rates:

The Citibank is providing an interest rate of 1.85 per cent on deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, while it is offering an interest rate of 1.90 per cent on term deposits that mature in 15 to 35 days. The FDs maturing in 181-270 Days will now earn 2.60 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 36 to 180 Days will now pay 2.55 per cent. Further, on deposits that mature in the 271 to 540 days, bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75, while it's 3.00 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in the 541 to 731 days, and 3.50 per cent on term deposits that mature in the 732 to 1096 days.

Days<Rs2 crore>=Rs2 crore <Rs3 crore>=Rs3 crore <Rs5 crore>=Rs5 crore <Rs8 crore>=Rs8 crore <=Rs10 crore
P.A. RateAnnual Yield* (AY)P.A. RateAY*P.A. RateAY*P.A. RateAY*P.A. RateAY*
7-10 Days1.85%2.00%2.85%2.00%2.95%
11-14 Days1.85%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
15-25 Days1.90%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
26-35 Days1.90%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
36-45 Days2.55%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
46-60 Days2.55%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
61-90 Days2.55%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
91-120 Days2.55%2.55%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
121-150 Days2.55%2.55%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
151-180 Days2.55%2.56%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
181-270 Days2.60%2.61%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%2.00%
271-364 Days2.75%2.77%2.00%2.01%2.00%2.01%2.00%2.01%2.00%2.01%
365-400 Days2.75%2.78%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%
401-540 Days2.75%2.78%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%
541-731 Days3.00%3.06%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%2.00%2.02%
732 – 1095 Days3.50%3.61%2.00%2.04%2.00%2.04%2.00%2.04%2.00%2.04%
>=1096 days3.50%3.67%2.00%2.06%2.00%2.06%2.00%2.06%2.00%2.06%

Citibank Senior Citizens Deposits:

TenureRs2 Crore
P.A. RateYield#
7-10 Days2.35%
11-14 Days2.35%
15-25 Days2.40%
26-35 Days2.40%
36-45 Days3.05%
46-60 Days3.05%
61-90 Days3.05%
91-120 Days3.05%3.05%
121-150 Days3.05%3.05%
151-180 Days3.05%3.06%
181-270 Days3.10%3.11%
271-364 Days3.25%3.28%
365-400 Days3.25%3.29%
401-540 Days3.25%3.30%
541-731 Days3.50%3.58%
732 – 1095 Days4.00%4.14%
>=1096 days4.00%4.23%

Citibank Recurring Deposits:

TenureRs2 Crore
P.A. RateYield#
365 – 400 Days2.75%2.78%
401 – 540 Days2.75%2.78%
541 – 731 Days3.00%3.06%
