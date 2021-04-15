New Delhi: Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. According to a Bloomberg report quoting bank statement, the bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London. Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, the report further adds. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2021: Application Begins for 67 Pharmacist Posts | Check Important Details Here

"This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs," Fraser said in the statement.

The move is part of an ongoing review of the company's strategy by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month. It is important to note that the firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment banking and trading businesses.