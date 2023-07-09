Home

This City Beats Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune For Highest Average Salary In India; Check Full List

The average annual salary earned in India stands at Rs 1,891,085 with the most common earnings at Rs 5,76,851, as per the Average Salary Survey report.

Mumbai - known as the financial capital of the country - is in the second position with an average annual salary of Rs 2,117,870. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A city in Maharashtra beat Mumbai and Bengaluru in terms of city-wise average annual salaries. Solapur occupied the top spot, becoming the city in India with the highest average annual salary of Rs 2,810,092, according to the Average Salary Survey report.

After Solapur, Mumbai – known as the financial capital of the country – is in the second position with an average annual salary of Rs 2,117,870. India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru, which is known as the tech hub, comes third with an average annual salary of Rs 2,101,388. Meanwhile, Delhi occupied the fourth spot with an average salary of Rs 2,043,703, reiterating its stand as a centre of the business hub and key economic industry.

Top 8 Cities With Highest Average Salary In India

Solapur, Maharashtra – Rs 2,810,092 Mumbai, Maharashtra – Rs 2,117,870 Bengaluru, Karnataka – Rs 2,101,388 Delhi – Rs 2,043,703 Bhubaneshwar, Odisha – Rs 1,994,259 Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Rs 1,944,814 Pune, Maharashtra – Rs 1,895,370 Hyderabad – Rs 1,862,407

The average annual salary earned in India stands at Rs 1,891,085 with the most common earnings at Rs 5,76,851, as per the Average Salary Survey report. There is gender disparity in income as men earn an average salary of Rs 1,953,055 while women receive Rs 1,516,296.

The most paid careers are Management and Business with an average income of Rs 2,950,185 and Law with an income of Rs 2,702,962. Based on education, people with Doctorate degrees received the highest average annual salary of Rs 2,752,407. The second most paid education level is Masters’s Degree with a salary of Rs 2,126,111.

