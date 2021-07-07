New Delhi: Clean Science and Technology IPO is opening today for subscription. The initial public offering of Clean Science and Technology is totally an offer for sale (OFS) based IPO. Clean Science and Technology is involved in manufacturing FMCG chemicals and other things. Also Read - Pregnant Women And Covid-19 Vaccination: Guidelines And How to Register Explained

Clean Science and Technology IPO Date, Price, Review

The three-day subscription window for Clean Science and Technology IPO is opening on July 7, i.e on Wednesday and will close on Friday, i.e on July 9. The IPO has a price band between Rs 880 and Rs 900 per equity share. Clean Science and Technology IPO has a bid lot of 16 shares and in multiples thereof. Clean Science and Technology IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share. Clean Science and Technology stocks will be listed on share market – BSE and NSE – on July 19, as per a Live Mint report. Clean Science and Technology IPO has an offer for sale equity shares of Rs 1 aggregating up to Rs 1,546.62 Crore, according to details provided by chittorgarh.com. Its basis of allotment date is on July 14 and the initiation of refunds is on July 15. Clean Science and Technology is a Pune-based company. It has customers in Europe, United States of America, China, Korea and other countries.

